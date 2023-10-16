Rep. Crenshaw: House GOP Not In “Crisis”

Texas Congressman Dan Crenshaw says it’s not good that the House still doesn’t have a Speaker, but he isn’t calling it a crisis.

Speaking on CNN’s State of the Union, Crenshaw said the problem within the Republican conference is that the majority doesn’t rule. Crenshaw noted that Kevin McCarthy was ousted as Speaker of the House even though only a handful of Republicans voted for his removal.

Crenshaw said he supports Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan as Speaker, but he slammed efforts by some of Jordan’s allies to turn Republicans against those who don’t plan to vote for him.