Rep. Cuellar, Cisneros Locked In Tight Race In Texas Runoff

FILE - U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Laredo, talks to a member of the media during a campaign event, on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in San Antonio. Cuellar, a 17-year incumbent is facing a May 24, 2022, Democratic primary runoff against progressive Jessica Cisneros. (AP Photo/Eric Gay File)

(AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar is locked in a tight primary runoff against progressive Jessica Cisneros in South Texas’ largest district. Early Wednesday, the race was too early to call. Cuellar was leading Cisneros by 175 votes, or 0.38 percentage points, out of 45,209 ballots counted as of 2 a.m. ET Wednesday. In March, Cisneros forced the runoff after she came within 1,000 votes of Cuellar, a nine-term incumbent, in the primarily Hispanic district with a large Catholic population. The winner will face Cassy Garcia, who won the Republican runoff for the seat.