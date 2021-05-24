Rep. Dominguez’s PTSD Treatment Bill Wins Legislative Approval

As the Texas House did two weeks ago, the state Senate has easily passed a bill by Brownsville Representative Alex Dominguez that would authorize a study into the potential benefits of psychedelic therapeutics for veterans suffering with PTSD.

Dominguez’s bill calls for a clinical study to evaluate the effects of psilocybin in the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. Psilocybin is a natural hallucinogen found in certain types of mushrooms.

The study would be conducted by the state Health and Human Services Commission in partnership with Baylor College of Medicine and a veterans hospital. The bill is now apparently on its way to the desk of Governor Greg Abbott.