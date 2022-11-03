TEXAS

Rep. Escobar Calls For Investigation Into Political Flyer

US Representative of Texas, Veronica Escobar

Congresswoman Veronica Escobar is asking the I-R-S to investigate political flyers mailed to voters in her El Paso district.

The Democrat says the Spanish language flyers sent by the non-profit American First Legal Foundation features “lies” and “fearmongering rhetoric.” The flyers reportedly claim that President Biden wants to “indoctrinate” children and is encouraging radical gender experiments on them.

Representative Escobar says the flyers violate the Internal Revenue Code, which prohibits partisan political activities by non-profit organizations.

