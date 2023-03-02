Rep. George Santos Under Investigation By House Ethics Panel

(AP) — The House Ethics Committee is launching an investigation into embattled Republican Rep. George Santos. The committee on Thursday announced the probe of the New York congressman whose lies and embellishments about his resume and personal life have drawn deep scrutiny in Congress.

The bipartisan leaders of the committee said the panel voted unanimously to look into the allegations. The investigation appears to be far-reaching. It seeks to determine whether Santos “may have engaged in unlawful activity with respect to his 2022 congressional campaign” and other actions. Santos has already removed himself from congressional committees.