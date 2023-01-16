TEXASTRENDING

Rep. Gonzales: Worried Border Security Will Get ‘Blended’ In Congress

A Texas congressman is concerned that the issue of border safety and security will get “blended” on Capitol Hill.

GOP Representative Tony Gonzales told “Fox News Sunday” he was worried about the Border Safety and Security Act that would turn away all migrants at the border if the Secretary of Homeland Security doesn’t have operational control.

Gonzales stated what he described as banning asylum is “not the American way.” He declined to say if he would vote to impeach DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

