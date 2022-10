A key Democrat says the U.S.-Mexico border is not secure. Speaking on Fox News, Representative Henry Cuellar said not only is the border not secure, but there are no repercussions for those crossing illegally.

Cuellar noted we can be compassionate while still enforcing the law. Contrasting himself to his opponent, Cassie Garcia, Cuellar said he’s making concrete steps to secure the border, like introducing a 165-million-dollar border patrol checkpoint in Laredo.