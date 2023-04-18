Rep. Jones Brings Infant-Sized Casket Into Tennessee Capitol

(AP) — The recently reinstated Rep. Justin Jones carried an infant-sized casket into Tennessee’s Capitol as protesters calling for gun safety legislation outside the Capitol were blocked from bringing caskets inside.

Demonstrators led by Bishop William Barber II marched in Nashville on Monday, demanding that lawmakers pass the legislation and stop using their authority to trample democracy.

Jones, who returned to the General Assembly last week after his ouster over a House floor pro-gun control demonstration, carried the casket into the building, but the sergeant-at-arms stopped him from bringing it onto the floor.