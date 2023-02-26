Rep. McCaul: F16s, Long Range Missiles Needed In Ukraine

Representative Michael McCaul says F16 fighter jets and long range missiles need to be given to Ukraine in its fight against Russia. Speaking on ABC’s This Week, The Texas Republican said he thinks with pressure from Congress, the U.S. can get Ukraine what they need to finally win the war.

McCaul said it takes three to six months to train on the potential equipment and time is being wasted by not starting this as soon as possible. He said support for the war from other politicians is fading because the war is taking too long.