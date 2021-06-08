Rep. McCaul, Others Call For Removal Of 2022 Olympics From Beijing

Representative Michael McCaul is joining a bipartisan call for the 2022 Winter Olympics to be pulled from Beijing.

The Texas congressman and a group of colleagues on Monday urged the International Olympic Committee to move the games from Beijing because of the Chinese government’s mistreatment of the Uyghur people.”

The Uyghurs are a mostly Muslim group who live in the northwestern part of China. The Chinese reportedly subject them to forced sterilization of their women, indoctrination camps, and other abuses.