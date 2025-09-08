A Democratic member of the Texas House reportedly plans to announce his candidacy for the US Senate on Tuesday. James Talarico represents North Austin and parts of Pflugerville and Round Rock, where he’s from. Talarico will join former US Representative Colin Allred and former astronaut Terry Virts in the Democratic primary. US Representative Joaquin Castro of San Antonio and former US Representative Beto O’Rourke of El Paso have hinted they may join the race. Incumbent Senator John Cornyn is facing a challenge in the Republican primary from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.