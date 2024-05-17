Repairs Completion Date Is Uncertain For Pelican Island Bridge In Galveston

Oil spills into the surrounding waters after a barge hit a bridge in Galveston, Texas, on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. (KTRK via AP)

Oil spills into the surrounding waters after a barge hit a bridge in Galveston, Texas, on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. (KTRK via AP)

Galveston officials are not offering a timeline for how soon it will reopen the Pelican Island Bridge. A barge hit the causeway structure on Wednesday, damaging the span and spilling thousands of gallons of oil into Galveston Bay.

Police allowed limited car traffic over the bridge before shutting it down except to pedestrian traffic. Engineers say the barge must be removed before divers will be able inspect the structural integrity of the pilings. The U.S. Coast Guard is working to remove the oil spill.