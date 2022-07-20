LOCAL

Repeat Drunk Driver Arrested Again

jsalinasBy 11 views
0
Yvette Michelle Hernandez; Photo courtesy Brownsville Police Dept.

A Brownsville woman has been charged with drunken driving and endangering a child. 42-year-old Yvette Michelle Hernandez was arrested over the weekend after a 2-vehicle crash.

A Brownsville police officer saw the accident in which Hernandez’s Volvo struck the other driver’s Jeep on Central Boulevard near Pecan Street.

Police say Hernandez, who had a 9-year-old child in the back seat, appeared intoxicated and failed a roadside sobriety test. Police say it’s believed to be Hernandez’s 3rd DWI arrest.

Air Travel Complaints Triple What They Were In 2019

Previous article

You may also like

More in LOCAL