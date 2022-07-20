Repeat Drunk Driver Arrested Again

A Brownsville woman has been charged with drunken driving and endangering a child. 42-year-old Yvette Michelle Hernandez was arrested over the weekend after a 2-vehicle crash.

A Brownsville police officer saw the accident in which Hernandez’s Volvo struck the other driver’s Jeep on Central Boulevard near Pecan Street.

Police say Hernandez, who had a 9-year-old child in the back seat, appeared intoxicated and failed a roadside sobriety test. Police say it’s believed to be Hernandez’s 3rd DWI arrest.