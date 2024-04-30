Repo Man Run Over, Suspect Charged With Vehicular Assault

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

An Alamo man is jailed on multiple charges after apparently running over a man who’d been sent to repossess his vehicle. Alamo police had been called to an area near Cesar Chavez Road and FM 495 a little after 8 a.m. Tuesday, and found the victim with severe injuries to his legs.

Police were able to track the suspect vehicle to a neighborhood in San Juan, but the suspect sped off and led police on a high-speed chase into Mercedes where the suspect was apprehended. 34-year-old Juan Lopez is facing charges of aggravated assault with a motor vehicle, evading arrest, resisting arrest, and drug possession.