Smoke rises from a deadly explosion outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. Two suicide bombers and gunmen have targeted crowds massing near the Kabul airport, in the waning days of a massive airlift that has drawn thousands of people seeking to flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon)

Smoke rises from a deadly explosion outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. Two suicide bombers and gunmen have targeted crowds massing near the Kabul airport, in the waning days of a massive airlift that has drawn thousands of people seeking to flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon)

(Kabul) — Twelve U.S. servicemembers were killed in the attack at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. Multiple reports say eleven Marines and one Navy medic died after the suicide bombs.

Several others were wounded. One of the explosions was outside the airport and another was at or near a hotel close to the airport. That hotel was reportedly used to ferry Americans to the airport.