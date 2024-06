Austin is one of ten Texas cities on this year’s U-S News and World Report list of 150 best places to live in the nation. The capital city comes in at No. 9 thanks to its robust economy and live music scene.

Austin is the top-ranked Texas city on the list, followed by No. 48 McAllen, No. 62 El Paso, No. 77 Corpus Christi, No. 87 Brownsville, No. 89 San Antonio, No. 95 Dallas, No. 97 Houston, No. 99 Beaumont, and No. 107 Killeen.