Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy looks on during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy looks on during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

The Dallas Cowboys may soon be looking for a new head coach. ESPN reports that Chicago has requested to interview Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy for its vacant head coaching position.

McCarthy’s contract expires today, but Dallas holds exclusive negotiating rights with McCarthy through January 14th. The 61-year-old has guided the Cowboys to a combined 49-and-35 regular-season record and is 1-and-3 in the playoffs since taking the job in 2020.