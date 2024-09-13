Report: Best Companies In Texas For Work

Some companies in Texas offer employees the best of everything. Forbes and a research firm recently released the results of a survey ranking the best employers in the state. After surveying thousands of employees who work for companies with a minimum of 500 employees, a Houston-based healthcare provider tops the list. Houston Methodist came in at No. 1 on the Forbes list of the best employers in the Lone Star State.

The non-profit organization, which was founded in 1919, has seven hospitals and is led by its flagship institution, Houston Methodist Hospital.

Close behind is Humana in the number two spot and H-E-B Grocery Company ranked third. Others in the top ten include Toyota and NASA.