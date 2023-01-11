Report: Biden Aides Find More Classified Documents

A new report says aides to President Biden have found a second batch of classified material at a new location. This comes after the White House acknowledged Monday a small number of classified documents were found at an office Biden used after leaving the Obama administration.

NBC News reports the additional documents have now been found in a separate location. Biden aides have been searching for classified materials that may be in other areas after the initial batch was found just before the midterm elections at a Washington think tank.

The president said this week he was surprised to learn any records had been found and he’s unaware of what’s in them. The Justice Department is reviewing the incident.