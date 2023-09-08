Report: Biden Considering Plan Forcing Migrants To Remain Tn Texas

President Biden is said to be looking at a plan to force migrants to stay in Texas as the immigration crisis grows. According to “The Los Angeles Times,” the plan would force migrants who cross into the U.S. illegally to remain in Texas and possibly other border states, while awaiting their asylum screening.

Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott has already bused thousands of migrants to New York, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C. and other blue cities. Many mayors and governors in those states are now openly critizing the President for his inaction on immigration.