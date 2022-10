The bird flu is taking a heavy toll on the nation’s supply of poultry. Federal officials say this year’s outbreak of avian flu is responsible for the deaths of some 47 million chickens and turkeys.

According to Reuters, the outbreak is contributing to record poultry prices ahead of the holiday season. Experts say the same H5N1 strain of the virus is being found in a wide range of migrating birds. It’s also spreading in Europe.