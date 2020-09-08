Report Claims Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Led To 250K New Coronavirus Infections

FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2020 file photo, people congregate at One-Eyed Jack's Saloon during the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Sturgis, S.D.. Hundreds of thousands of people attended the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota from Aug. 7 to 16. Minnesota health officials reported Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, that a man in his 60s who attended the rally died from COVID-19. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves File)

FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2020 file photo, people congregate at One-Eyed Jack's Saloon during the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Sturgis, S.D.. Hundreds of thousands of people attended the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota from Aug. 7 to 16. Minnesota health officials reported Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, that a man in his 60s who attended the rally died from COVID-19. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves File)

About a quarter of a million Americans are dealing with a coronavirus infection because of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota.

A San Diego State University report relied on cell phone data to track people who attended the rally and later came down with the virus. It claims that about 400-thousand people attended the ten-day rally in early August. There was little social distancing and few masks worn. They then took the virus back to ten states and at least one attendee died.

The counties that had the highest concentration of attendees saw a seven-to-12-percent increase in cases. The study claims the rally caused about 12-point-two-billion-dollars in public health costs.