Report: Cost Of Living World’s Greatest Short-Term Threat

The rising cost of living may be the greatest short-term threat the world is currently facing. That’s according to a new report from the World Economic Forum.

The report says the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s war in Ukraine resulted in an energy crisis, food scarcity and inflation, which are now the most pressing global issues, particularly for vulnerable populations.

Climate change was listed as the biggest long-term threat. The report says the world must collaborate more effectively on climate mitigation over the next decade to avoid “ecological breakdown.”