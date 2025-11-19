Shutterstock

A recent report says Dallas is the most dangerous large city in Texas for both pedestrians and drivers.

Texas Department of Transportation data shoes Dallas residents are killed or seriously injured in traffic accidents at a 57 percent higher rate than residents of Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio, Austin, and El Paso. Dallas is also more dangerous than its surrounding suburban neighbors.

The city-appointed Street Design Manual Work Group is trying to figure out why Dallas streets are so dangerous.

