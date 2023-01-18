Report: DOJ Considered FBI Raid At Biden’s Home For Documents

President Joe Biden waves before boarding Air Force One at Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Del., Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, en route to Atlanta. Newly empowered House Republicans on Sunday demanded the White House turn over all information related to its searches that have uncovered classified documents at President Joe Biden’s home and former office in the wake of more records found at his Delaware residence. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

The Justice Department considered allowing the FBI to search President Biden’s home for classified documents before ultimately deciding against it.

A report in the Wall Street Journal says the DOJ wanted to have that option open in case Biden’s lawyers didn’t cooperate with the investigation. Instead, they turned over the three batches of documents quickly. In the aftermath of that, the White House has been tight-lipped on the investigation.

On Tuesday, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre refused to give any more information on the controversy. She referred reporters to the White House counsel’s office and the DOJ.