Report: DOJ Considered FBI Raid At Biden’s Home For Documents

The Justice Department considered allowing the FBI to search President Biden’s home for classified documents before ultimately deciding against it.
A report in the Wall Street Journal says the DOJ wanted to have that option open in case Biden’s lawyers didn’t cooperate with the investigation. Instead, they turned over the three batches of documents quickly. In the aftermath of that, the White House has been tight-lipped on the investigation.
On Tuesday, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre refused to give any more information on the controversy. She referred reporters to the White House counsel’s office and the DOJ.