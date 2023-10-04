Report: DPS Officers Shot And Killed Donna Gunman At His Front Door

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Donna man who had exchanged gunfire with police last month was shot dead as he raised his pistol while standing at his front door. That’s what’s in a custodial death report filed with the Texas Attorney General’s Office and obtained by the McAllen Monitor.

Donna police had been called to the home on reports of a man firing a gun into the air the afternoon of September 18th. When officers showed up, he barricaded himself inside and began shooting at them, striking their patrol cars.

A DPS Special Operations team then responded, a negotiator tried to persuade the man to surrender, and when he didn’t, officers fired tear gas into a rear window. A short time later, the man was seen at the front door. The report says as he raised a pistol, two DPS officers opened fire. Killed was 49-year-old Cesar Armando Aguirre.