NATIONAL

Report: Draft Opinion Suggests High Court Could Overturn Roe

Fred CruzBy 7 views
0
A crowd of people gather outside the Supreme Court, Monday night, May 2, 2002 in Washington. A draft opinion circulated among Supreme Court justices suggests that earlier this year a majority of them had thrown support behind overturning the 1973 case Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a report published Monday night in Politico. It’s unclear if the draft represents the court’s final word on the matter. The Associated Press could not immediately confirm the authenticity of the draft Politico posted, which if verified marks a shocking revelation of the high court’s secretive deliberation process, particularly before a case is formally decided. (AP Photo/Anna Johnson)

(AP) — A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide. That’s according to a Politico report released Monday. A decision to overrule Roe would lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states and could have huge ramifications for this year’s elections. It’s unclear if the draft represents the court’s final word on the matter — opinions often change in the drafting process. A Supreme Court spokeswoman says the court has no comment. The Associated Press couldn’t immediately confirm the authenticity of the draft, which if verified marks a shocking revelation of the high court’s secretive deliberation process.

 

Fred Cruz

Navy To Allow USS George Washington Sailors To Move Off Ship After Suicides

Previous article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL