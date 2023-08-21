Report: Elon Musk Told Pentagon He Spoke With Putin

The Pentagon’s former top policy official says Elon Musk admitted to speaking directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin. That’s according to a report from The New Yorker.

Former Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl said Musk made the comments in October while on a call about SpaceX supplying Ukrainian forces with its Starlink internet service.

Kahl told The New Yorker his inference was that Musk was becoming nervous about Russia seeing Starlink’s involvement as enabling the Ukrainian war effort. In a tweet in October, Musk denied reports he had a recent conversation with Putin.