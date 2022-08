FILE PHOTO: Former President Donald Trump gestures as he departs Trump Tower, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in New York, on his way to the New York attorney general's office for a deposition in a civil investigation. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

A large number of classified documents are now in the hands of the FBI after agents raided former President Trump’s home in south Florida this week.

That’s according to the Wall Street Journal, which says eleven sets of classified documents were taken from Mar-a-Lago. The paper says some were top secret. In all, about 20 items of boxes were seized.