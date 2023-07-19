Report Finds Border Patrol Unable To Assess Medical Needs Of Children With Pre-Existing Conditions

The death of an 8-year-old girl at the Harlingen Border Patrol station was “a preventable tragedy” that resulted from failures in “medical and custodial systems for children.” That’s what’s contained in an independent report, seen by The Associated Press, which found that the Border Patrol does not have protocols for assessing the medical needs of children with pre-existing conditions.

The report was compiled by an independent monitor, and follows an internal CBP investigation that determined medical staff at the Harlingen station failed to review the girl’s medical file.

As a result, nurses were not aware of the Panamanian girl’s pre-existing conditions, and medical personnel declined numerous requests from her mother to get her to a hospital, despite the girl’s worsening illness.