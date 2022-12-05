Report: Hackers Tied To Chinese Government Stole Millions In COVID Benefits

A new report says hackers with ties to the Chinese government stole millions of dollars in U.S. COVID relief benefits. NBC News reports the China-based hacking group known as APT41 stole at least 20-million dollars through Small Business Administration loans and unemployment insurance funds in more than a dozen states.

Officials confirmed to NBC there are currently more than one-thousand ongoing investigations involving transnational and domestic actors defrauding public benefits. The theft is believed to be the first pandemic fraud linked to foreign, state-sponsored cybercriminals acknowledged by the U.S. government.