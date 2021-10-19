Report: Haiti Gang Seeks $17M For Kidnapped US Missionaries

A protester takes a selfie at a burning barricade set by protesters in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. Workers angry about the nation’s lack of security went on strike in protest two days after 17 members of a U.S.-based missionary group were abducted by a violent gang. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn)

(AP) — A gang that kidnapped 17 members of a U,S.-based missionary group has demanded a $17 million ransom for them. That’s according to Haiti’s justice minister, as quoted by the Wall Street Journal. Liszt Quitel says the gang is demanding $1 million per person for the 16 Americans and one Canadian. A wave of kidnappings in Haiti has prompted a protest strike that shuttered businesses, schools and public transportation in a new blow to the country’s anemic economy. Unions and other groups vowed to continue the shutdown Tuesday.