A completely free IRS e-filing program may be coming soon. The Washington Post reports the agency has been quietly developing its own prototype system that could disrupt the tax prep market.

The Inflation Reduction Act set aside 15-million dollars to create a free and direct filing program.

The system will reportedly be available to a small group of taxpayers through a pilot program by January. Right now, the IRS works with several companies to provide free e-filing for qualifying taxpayers.