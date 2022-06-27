Report: Israel, Saudi Arabia Talking About Mutual Defense Against Iran

In this frame grab from video footage released Sunday, June 26, 2022 by Iran state TV, IRINN, shows an Iranian satellite-carrier rocket, called “Zuljanah,” blasting off from an undisclosed location in Iran. State TV on Sunday aired the launch of the solid-fueled rocket, which drew a rebuke from Washington ahead of the expected resumption of stalled talks over Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers. (IRINN via AP)

Top military officials from Israel and Saudi Arabia have reportedly met for secret talks, brokered by the U.S., to consider joint defense coordination against Iran.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that delegations from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Egypt, and Bahrain met with the Israel Defense Forces chief of staff in March. It was the first time Israeli defense officials met with such a wide range of military officials from Arab countries with an eye toward countering Iran’s growing missile and drone capabilities.