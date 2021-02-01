Report: Many US Nursing Home Staff Decline First COVID Shots

(AP)–Only a little more than a third of nursing home workers have been getting shots against COVID-19 when the vaccinations are first offered. That’s according to a new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report Monday. It’s a national accounting of a problem that’s been noted anecdotally — many nursing home workers are not getting vaccinated.
The CDC looked at more than 11,000 nursing homes and skilled nursing facilities that had at least one vaccination clinic between the middle of December and the middle of January.
A CDC expert says more staffers do get vaccinated when a second or third clinic is held at a nursing home.