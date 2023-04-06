Report: Mother Of Missing Child Said She Sold Him

The uncle of a missing child with disabilities says his mother sold him. WFAA-TV reports the brother of Cindy Rodriguez-Singh told Everman police that his sister claimed she sold six-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez to a woman at a grocery store during a conversation with their mother.

Authorities said they have no evidence that the child was sold and the investigation is ongoing. Rodriguez-Singh left the country on a one-way flight last month with her new husband and six of her children, but Noel was not listed as a passenger. According to officers, he has not been seen since last November.