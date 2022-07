A spokeswoman with Texas A&M Forest Service says the state has seen nearly seven-thousand wildfires so far this year. Erin O’Conner tells NBC 5 it’s a devastating trend the Forest Service doesn’t expect to end anytime soon.

O’Conner says the fires have already burned nearly 600-thousand-acres of land across the state. She said this fire season is shaping up to be the worst one in more than a decade, noting ongoing dry and hot conditions in Texas.