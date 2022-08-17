Report: North Korea Fires Two Cruise Missiles

North Korea has reportedly test-fired two missiles for the first time this month.

A South Korean military official says they detected early this morning that North Korea fired two cruise missiles into the West Sea from a southern province near Pyongyang. It’s the first North Korean missile test since July 10th.

A defense ministry spokesperson says U.S. and South Korean military authorities are still analyzing details such as flight distance. South Korea and the U.S. are preparing for joint military drills that will begin next week and last until September.