Report: Parkinson’s Expert Visited White House Several Times Over Past Year

A new report says an expert on Parkinson’s disease visited the White House eight times over an eight-month period.

The New York Times citing visitor logs reports neurologist Dr. Kevin Cannard visited the White House from July 2023 through March of this year and met with President Biden’s physician at least once. It’s not clear whether the doctor was at the White House to consult about the president or whether he was there for unrelated meetings with the White House medical team.

The report, however, comes as Biden faces questions over his age, mental fitness and ability to serve another four terms as president if re-elected. The White House told the Times a wide variety of specialists from Walter Reed visit the complex to treat military personnel who work on the grounds.