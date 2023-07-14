Report: Paxton Jeopardized Child Abuse Case With Meeting

A new report says impeached Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton jeopardized a child abuse case last year by meeting with the suspect.

According to the Houston Chronicle, Paxton met privately with Matthew Ocker, a Republican activist that was being prosecuted by the A-G’s office for allegedly abusing his disabled teenage daughter.

The office claims Paxton did not know about the charges at the time of the meeting, but the report says Ocker communicated with one of his closest advisers about the case for at least a month before the meeting.

Paxton remains suspended from office following his impeachment in May, and will face trial in September.