Report: Paxton Legal Team Paid By Public Money

A private law firm representing state Attorney General Ken Paxton has reportedly been paid with public money. The Austin American-Statesman is reporting that the law firm Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard and Smith has been paid more than 500-thousand-dollars to defend Paxton.

The state House voted overwhelmingly in May to impeach Paxton over numerous legal issues, many coming from his firing of four whistleblowers.

The law firm produced a 56-page report claiming the firing of the four former Office of the Attorney General employees was lawful. Paxton’s impeachment trial is scheduled for September 5th.