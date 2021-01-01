Report: Pelosi’s San Francisco Home Vandalized

(San Francisco, CA) — Police are looking into reported vandalism at the San Francisco home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. TMZ reports messages were left on the garage door with graffiti and what appeared to be a pig’s head in the driveway.

The messages included two-K with a dollar sign, appearing to reference two-thousand dollar stimulus checks Congress hasn’t yet passed. They also wrote “we want everything” and “cancel rent.” The outlet notes a police report was made but it is unknown if there are any suspects.