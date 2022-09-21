Report Ranks Houston Among World’s Best Cities

An annual report lists Houston as one of the world’s best cities to live, work, and visit. The Best Cities Report from Resonance Consultancy, a global group of industrial advisors, rank the top urban destinations based on two-dozen criteria.

The 2022 report ranks Houston number-11 among 100 cities listed. That’s up six spots from its number-17 ranking in last year’s report. Houston ranked number-four in economic strength, number-four in restaurants, number-seven in culture, and number-eight in foreign-born residents.