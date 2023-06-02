NATIONAL

Report: RNC Establishing HIgher Standards For First Debate

The Republican National Committee will reportedly set stricter standards for presidential candidates to qualify for the party’s first presidential debate.

The Washington Post reports the RNC will require presidential candidates to garner 40-thousand individual campaign donors and support of at least one-percent of voters in multiple national polls.

Rules may also require candidates to pledge support for the party’s eventual nominee. The first debate with Fox News in Milwaukee is scheduled for August.

