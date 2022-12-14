Report: SC Congressman Suggested Martial Law To Keep Trump In Power

A report published this week reveals a South Carolina Congressman suggested that former President Trump invoke martial law. The website Talking Points Memo published text messages from nearly three dozen GOP members of Congress to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

Among those messages were some from Ralph Norman. He encouraged Meadows to speak with Trump about invoking martial law as a way to retain power after the 2020 election. Norman responded to the report Tuesday saying “martial law was never warranted” and the text “came from a source of frustration.”