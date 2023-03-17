Report: Security Preps Underway In NYC For Possible Trump Indictment

File photo: President Donald Trump gestures as he arrives to speak at a rally on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Security preparations are underway in New York City for a possible indictment of former President Trump. NBC News reports law enforcement agencies are conducting preliminary security assessments for in and around Manhattan Criminal Court.

The agencies include the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force and the Secret Service. The preparations are happening should Trump be charged with alleged hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Authorities are investigating whether Trump falsified business records in connection to the 130-thousand-dollar payment made to Daniels before the 2016 election. The former President has denied an affair with Daniels and allegations related to the payment.