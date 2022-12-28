Report States Weslaco Man Threatened To Gun Down Officers Who’d Been Called To His Home

A Weslaco-area man reportedly had threatened to kill the law officers who had responding to his home last week, moments before the officers shot and killed him.

That’s according to a Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office custodial death report filed with the Texas Attorney General’s Office, and obtained by the McAllen Monitor.

Sheriff’s deputies and DPS troopers had responded to a call of gunshots fired inside a rural home north of Weslaco. The report says when the deputies arrived, 39-year-old Rigo Mendez targeted them with the gunshots. When a DPS negotiator showed up, Mendez told him he could see the officers and would kill them.

According to the report, Mendez then emerged from the garage wielding a rifle, there was a brief shootout, Mendez was hit, and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

It’s not clear what led Mendez to open fire inside his home. Investigations continue into the incident by both the Texas Rangers and the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.