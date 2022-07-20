Report: STX School Shooter’s Mom Confronted By Victim’s Family

FILE - Flowers are placed around a welcome sign outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

FILE - Flowers are placed around a welcome sign outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

The mother of the South Texas teen who shot 21 inside an elementary school is being confronted by one of the victim’s families.

Telemundo reports Adriana Martinez told Amerie Jo Garza’s family Tuesday her son was a coward, but shouldn’t be judged because he had mental health issues. Garza’s family doesn’t believe Martinez is innocent and demanded to know why she didn’t have a good relationship with her son.

Nineteen students and two teachers were killed in late May when Martinez’s son opened fire on Robb Elementary in Uvalde.