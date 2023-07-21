TEXAS

Report Suggests Kids Health Ignored

FILE - Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

The head of Health and Human Services is defending the treatment that illegal immigrant children receive after they cross into Texas.

Secretary Xavier Becerra told a conference of elected Latino officials this month that kids in their custody go through trauma before they make it to the border.

A new report is critical of the care that children get once they’re in custody. It’s in response to the death of an eight-year old girl in Texas, who had underlying medical conditions. Border Patrol ignored requests to look at her medical file.

