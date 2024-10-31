Report: Texas Job Boom To Continue

A new analysis of the American job market and employment trends is projecting that Texas will add some 114-thousand jobs over the next four years. The report comes from Pearson, a multinational corporation that creates digital learning materials.

The “Skills Map of the United States” predicts increases in tech and healthcare jobs for the state. The report says those two areas are becoming increasingly more dependent on each other as the aging population is getting tech-intensive treatments.

Specifically, the report says jobs such as personal care aides, or home health aids will see expanding numbers. On the down side, Pearson’s report predicts a nine-percent decline in retail trade by 2028.